Must-reads
  • GRP seizes 10 gold biscuits from Rajdhani passengers at Guwahati station

GRP seizes 10 gold biscuits from Rajdhani passengers at Guwahati station

The two persons carrying the gold biscuits were apprehended and identified as Ravi from Ghaziabad and Sanjay Sharma from Delhi, GRP Officer-in-Charge Pankaj Kalita said

By: PTI | Guwahati | Updated: October 25, 2017 12:45 pm
Guwahati GRP, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Rajdhani Express, Guwahati Railway Station, Guwahati Station, Gold Biscuits, Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express Gold Biscuits Seized, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News GRP personnel seized the gold biscuits valued at Rs 50 lakh from the two persons travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Delhi, GRP Officer-in-Charge Pankaj Kalita said (Representational Image/File)
Top News

The Government Railway Police (GRP) Wednesday seized 10 gold biscuits weighing 1.6 kg from two persons travelling in the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at the Guwahati Railway station here. During routine checking in the train at Guwahati Railway station this morning, GRP personnel seized the gold biscuits valued at Rs 50 lakh from the two persons travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Delhi, GRP Officer-in-Charge Pankaj Kalita told PTI.

The two persons carrying the gold biscuits were apprehended and identified as Ravi from Ghaziabad and Sanjay Sharma from Delhi, Kalita said. The seized gold was handed over to the Customs Department, the OC added.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 25: Latest News