GRP seizes 10 gold biscuits from Rajdhani passengers at Guwahati station

GRP personnel seized the gold biscuits valued at Rs 50 lakh from the two persons travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Delhi, GRP Officer-in-Charge Pankaj Kalita said (Representational Image/File) GRP personnel seized the gold biscuits valued at Rs 50 lakh from the two persons travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Delhi, GRP Officer-in-Charge Pankaj Kalita said (Representational Image/File)

The Government Railway Police (GRP) Wednesday seized 10 gold biscuits weighing 1.6 kg from two persons travelling in the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at the Guwahati Railway station here. During routine checking in the train at Guwahati Railway station this morning, GRP personnel seized the gold biscuits valued at Rs 50 lakh from the two persons travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Delhi, GRP Officer-in-Charge Pankaj Kalita told PTI.

The two persons carrying the gold biscuits were apprehended and identified as Ravi from Ghaziabad and Sanjay Sharma from Delhi, Kalita said. The seized gold was handed over to the Customs Department, the OC added.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App