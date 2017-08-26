Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ‘blazing sun of truth which can never be eclipsed’ , says Dera mouthpiece

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (File) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (File)

A day after the followers (premis) of Guru Ram Rahim Singh Insaan of Sirsa based Dera Sacha Sauda created havoc in Haryana and Punjab, the dera mouthpiece ‘Sach Kahoon’ in its editorial piece on Saturday on front page says that ‘pujya guru ji is a blazing sun of truth who can never be eclipsed with such conspiracies’.

The front page editorial ‘Sach ka Surya Chamakta Rahega’ (Sun of truth will keep blazing), says that ‘Saint Dr Guru Ram Rahim Singh Insaan is a sun of truth whose blaze and enlightening powers cannot be eclipsed or suppressed with such conspiracies’. Seven editions of this dera daily ‘Sach Kahoon’ are published from Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

‘The people who have planned and executed this conspiracy against our great saint, will be exposed one day. Truth does not need any certificate. Whenever some persons with magical powers have tried to reform this society, they have been opposed and suppressed. Gurus and saints were tortured. Mira was given poison. Lord Jesus Christ was hanged. Followers of our saint Guru do not believe in what others say or write, we only walk on the path of truth,’ it goes on to say.

‘Sona bhatti se nikalkar aur chamakta hai,’ (Gold doubles its shine after getting heated in a furnace), it says. “Similarly, our Guru is the blazing sun of truth who cannot be eclipsed. People who got scared and jealous of his path-breaking reforms weaved this conspiracy but his followers know the truth,’ says the editorial.

Nowhere the paper mentions (including news report of violence in Panchkula on page 1) that Ram Rahim has been convicted by CBI court in a rape case. It just says that ‘a court has given a verdict against guru ji’ and that ‘some people misusing the name of dera premis, started creating violence so as to defame them.’

Meanwhile, another editorial piece on editorial page is titled ‘aagjani karne wale dera shraddhalu nahi koi aur hain’. (People who created violence were not premis). This editorial blames central, state government and brasht (paid) media for ‘defaming’ Guru and his premis. It says that ‘Guru has taught premis only to love, not hurt or harm’.

‘Those can’t be dera premis who have vandalized public or private properties. The sacred teaching of our worthy honorable saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ji says that work of premis is just to love, not to harm or hurt anyone,’ it says.

‘State and central government is completely responsible for the violence on Friday because dera management was issuing appeals to maintain peace. Government has weaved a conspiracy against guru ji. Bhrasht (paid) media using derogatory words against our Guru and followers is appalling,’ it says adding that ‘government is trying to strangle peace loving guru and he can never instigate followers to create violence’.

‘None of the political leaders is coming forward to comment which is a proof that not dera premis, but someone else is behind the violence,’ it says. Another news report carried in August 25 edition claimed that 20 lakh premis had already reached Panchkula by Thursday evening and number was expected to swell to ’60-70 lakh by Friday’.

‘Kanoon ka samman kaise kiya jaata hai, koi insey seekhey. Sewadaron ke anushasan ka kaayal hua police prashasan’ (One should learn from followers how to respect law law. Even administration has become fan of their discipline), says a report on August 25. In August 19 edition, the day after CBI court reserved the verdict in the rape case, the paper instead talked about the 50th golden jubilee birthday of Guru Ram Rahim Singh without a word on the case or reserved verdict.

The home page of website of Sach Kahoon is now running stories on ‘social works’ carried out by the Guru like working for transgenders, getting prostitutes married and widows rehabilitation. And a message ‘Aaj Ka Vichaar’ from the ‘Guru’ on Saturday says, ‘God helps those in difficult times who helps others. So, my followers should continue prayers with devotion and working for others’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd