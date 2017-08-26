‘Guruji’ was falsely implicated, say Ram Rahim followers

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

People who earn by doing daily-wage work, stitching clothes, running shops, working as contractors in vegetable markets, and women who are homemakers are among Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s followers who gathered in thousands in Panchkula as a CBI special court delivered the verdict against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Most followers believe Ram Ram was “falsely implicated”, because the government could not stand his rising popularity. They also blamed the media for running a vicious campaign against the Dera.

While some followers started leaving Panchkula soon after news of the court verdict against the Dera chief emerged, a large number of supporters resorted to violence and arson. The followers said the Dera had helped them attain “spiritualism” and quit addiction to alcohol and tobacco. That was among the reasons they became ardent followers of Ram Rahim — for bringing in these “positive changes” in their lives.

The crowd, gathering in Panchkula over the last four days, had in it men and women of all ages, many of who had come with children.

The Indian Express spoke to a few of the supporters:

Jagdish Kumar (48)

A resident of Taraori village near Karnal, Haryana, Kumar is a tailor. “I became a Dera Sacha Sauda follower 16 to 17 years ago. I used to consume liquor and smoke bidis, which disturbed my family life. But after coming into the Dera fold, I quit drinking and smoking. This was a result of guruji’s blessings,” he said. A father of two sons and a daughter, Kumar said he walked from Chandigarh railway station to Panchkula to join the gathering of Dera followers.

Madan Lal (50)

Another resident of Taraori, Madan Lal, said he is a contractor in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. “I became a Dera follower 30 years ago, when Shah Satnam Singhji was the Dera chief. The Dera’s following has increased manifold after the present chief took over,” said Lal, who has three sons and two daughters.

Ram Kumar (40)

A resident of Bhagta Bhai Ka in Punab’s Bathinda district, Ram Kumar said he runs a grocery shop and has been a Dera follower for over 10 years. “My parents were Dera followers too,” he added. He was seen leaving the venue moments after the verdict. “I have parked my car in Sector-26, Chandigarh. I came here this morning, and walked down from Sector-26,” he said.

