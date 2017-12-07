Top Stories
  • Gurugram: Toll tax collector allegedly assaulted by commuter after being denied free passage

Gurugram: Toll tax collector allegedly assaulted by commuter after being denied free passage

The commuter attempted to assault the toll plaza employee after she refused to let him pass without proper documents.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 7, 2017 4:39 pm
The female toll plaza employee who was allegedly assaulted by a commuter. (Source: ANI)
Top News

A toll tax collector was allegedly assaulted by a disgruntled commuter at Gurugram’s Kherki Dhaula toll plaza on Thursday morning after being denied free passage. The man is seen in the video reportedly arguing with the toll plaza employee before attempting to land a few blows on her. Speaking to ANI, the toll plaza employee said, “He said he is a local and asked me to let him pass for free. I asked him to show documents but he started slapping and abusing me. He threatened to kill me.” A probe is underway in the matter.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 07: Latest News