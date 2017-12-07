Gurugram: Toll tax collector allegedly assaulted by commuter after being denied free passage

The female toll plaza employee who was allegedly assaulted by a commuter. (Source: ANI) The female toll plaza employee who was allegedly assaulted by a commuter. (Source: ANI)

A toll tax collector was allegedly assaulted by a disgruntled commuter at Gurugram’s Kherki Dhaula toll plaza on Thursday morning after being denied free passage. The man is seen in the video reportedly arguing with the toll plaza employee before attempting to land a few blows on her. Speaking to ANI, the toll plaza employee said, “He said he is a local and asked me to let him pass for free. I asked him to show documents but he started slapping and abusing me. He threatened to kill me.” A probe is underway in the matter.

More details awaited.

Female toll tax collector allegedly assaulted by commuter, disgruntled at being denied free passage, at Kherki Daula toll plaza on Thursday morning. Probe underway. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/nZ0tKrYddK — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) December 7, 2017

