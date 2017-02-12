Former Gurugram Block Committee chairman thrashes toll plaza employee

A toll plaza employee was brutally thrashed by a former Gurugram Block Committee chairman Saturday night for being asked to pay the toll and present documents of the car. An SUV car, when stopped at Kherki Daula toll plaza, was asked to pay the toll tax.

The driver informed that it is a local car and thus should be relieved from the toll. The toll plaza employee then asked for the documents of the car to verify the same.

On hearing this, the driver and former Gurugram Block Committee chairman Hoshiyar Yadav got infuriated.

They got down from the car and started abusing the toll plaza employee.

They then barged into the toll booth and started thrashing the victim.

The booth was vandalized and all the things were thrown outside the booth.

A complaint has been lodged at the Kherki Daula Police Station in this regard.

Hoshiyar Yadav was involved in other such violent acts back in 2014 and 2016.