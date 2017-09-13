Only in Express
Gurugram school murder: Haryana replaces home secretary days after violence

The Home Department has been handed over to senior IAS officer SS Prashad, who was looking after the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department till now.

Written by SUKHBIR SIWACH | Chandigarh | Published:September 13, 2017 3:14 am
Days after a boy was murdered in a Gurugram school and police lathicharged protesting parents, the Haryana government on Tuesday transferred Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas to the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. The Home Department has been handed over to senior IAS officer SS Prashad, who was looking after the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department till now.

No official reason has been given for the transfer, among the 14 announced by the government on Tuesday.

