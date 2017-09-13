Gurugram school murder: Brief respite for Ryan’s founding chairman, MD

“The applicants (Augustine and Grace) shall not be arrested till tomorrow. The matter is adjourned till then on the request of the additional public prosecutor appearing for the Maharashtra government,” said Justice A S Gadkari. “The applicants (Augustine and Grace) shall not be arrested till tomorrow. The matter is adjourned till then on the request of the additional public prosecutor appearing for the Maharashtra government,” said Justice A S Gadkari.

The Bombay High Court Tuesday granted interim protection fro m arrest to founding chairman and managing director of Ryan International Group of Institutions till Wednesday in connection with the murder of a Class II student inside the school’s Bhondsi branch.

Augustine Pinto, the founding chairman of the institution, and his wife Grace Pinto, the managing director, had on Monday approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest in the case. By late Tuesday evening, group CEO Ryan Pinto’s anticipatory bail application had also been filed in the High Court. While the application will be heard along with that of his parents on Wednesday, Ryan does not have interim protection against arrest until then.

“The applicants (Augustine and Grace) shall not be arrested till tomorrow. The matter is adjourned till then on the request of the additional public prosecutor appearing for the Maharashtra government,” said Justice A S Gadkari. Additional public prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai told the court that it would have to issue notice, and hear the Haryana government, since the incident took place there.

