Gurugram school murder: At cremation, a father’s struggle to light the pyre

Several hundred people gathered at the crematorium near Maruti Kunj on Saturday for the last rites of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. Heavy deployment of security forces was seen at the site, as locals sloganeered against police and school authorities.

His father, Varun Chand Thakur, was supposed to light the funeral pyre, but could not muster the courage to go through with it. His brother, who had arrived from Jamshedpur, took over and lit the funeral pyre, as Varun wept.

As the chants of the Gayatri Mantra receded, locals turned their ire towards police, claiming that they were “hand-in-glove with the school” and wanted to “brush the matter under the carpet”.

Many who had gathered urged Varun to be brave for the sake of his wife and daughter. Gurgaon MLA Umesh Aggarwal was among those who had come to the funeral to offer his condolences.

Pradyuman’s family has sought a CBI probe into their son’s murder as they are not satisfied with the police probe. They have also claimed that “other people are involved in the case”.

“How is it possible that my son was murdered in such a short duration of time. Within minutes (of dropping him at the school), I received a call about his murder,” his father said, speaking to the media.

