Gurugram school killing: Murder brings back focus on Ryan Vasant Kunj, where boy had drowned

The boy’s mother at a candlelight vigil. The boy’s mother at a candlelight vigil.

The murder of a seven-year-old at Ryan International School’s Bhondsi branch has brought back focus on the death of a student at the school’s Vasant Kunj branch on January 30 last year. A few minutes after he took part in a poetry contest, Devansh Kakrora, a Class I student, had gone missing. School authorities had told police he was last seen around 12.20 pm. They later found him floating in a reservoir and rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Delhi Police had chargesheeted six people, including the principal, for alleged negligence in May this year.

An FIR was registered under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 of the IPC. Police had arrested the principal, Sandhya Sabu (50), Devansh’s class teacher Minakshi Kapoor (38), water system operator Yogesh Kholiya (23), maintenance in-charge of the tank Puran Singh Bisht (65), and gardener Ram Narayan (44). The five were later released on bail.

Police had also sent a questionnaire to the school’s Chief Executive Officer Ryan Pinto and its manager Francis Thomas. Police, in its chargesheet, had made Thomas the first accused as he was responsible for administration and civil work inside the premises. “He kept running the school allegedly without obtaining a completion certificate for the building from civic authorities. We found there was no caution notice on hazardous and out-of-bounds area at the place of the incident,” an officer said.

“The school was mandated to construct the building in accordance with the plan sanctioned and approved by the Delhi Development Authority. However, a no-completion certificate was issued by the agencies back in 1993 for deviating from the sanction plan. The deviance from the approved plan prima facie show lapses on the part of the management,” the officer said.

But Thomas had said, “There was no negligence on the part of school authorities. The child was medically hyper and the parents knew about it. His treatment was going on at AIIMS. As soon as the school found out, the boy was administered first aid and rushed to hospital.”

According to sources, police stated in their chargesheet that even though Sabu was not responsible for civil work taking place inside the school premises, she was responsible for safety of all students. A Delhi government probe into the drowning had found that school staff allegedly refused to enter the tank to retrieve the boy. Sources said some Class XI students finally dived into the tank and brought him out.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App