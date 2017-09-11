Gurugram Ryan International School murder LIVE UPDATES: Police team in Mumbai to question school’s owner

Lathi charges on Peoples and media person by Gurgaon police during coverage of Ryan International School at Bhondsi in Gurgaon on Sunday. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar Lathi charges on Peoples and media person by Gurgaon police during coverage of Ryan International School at Bhondsi in Gurgaon on Sunday. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

Days after the murder of Ryan International School student, Pradyuman Thakur, inside a toilet of the school premises, his father, Varun Thakur, moved the Supreme Court on Monday and demanded a parallel CBI probe into the matter, as reported by news agency ANI. Thakur accused the school’s security lapse as one of the reasons for the death of his son. Meanwhile, Ryan International Group’s northern zone head Francis Thomas and Gurgaon branch coordinator was arrested on Sunday night. The Haryana Police has also sent a team to Mumbai to question the owner of Ryan International Group.

“It’s been two days that my son is dead and we all miss him a lot. My only wish is that the truth should come out and justice given to my wife and me. There is something which the local police are missing and so the case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). I am not happy with the police investigation, and I want a detailed investigation as there is something which is missing in the probe. There are a lot of loopholes which need to be investigated and the CBI can do in-depth investigation which will clear the motive of the murder,” he said.

“The murder took place within 10 minutes, which means the conductor was already prepared to kill my son. As soon as the kid entered the toilet, the accused attacked him. Also, why did no one listen to my child when his throat was slit? Did they ignore deliberately? I think the investigation is being influenced by someone who does not want the truth to come out. No culprit must be spared. Even if one of them is let loose, it’ll boost morale of people like them,” he added.

Here are the LIVE updates:

08.30 am: Police deployment at Gurugram’s Ryan International School amid raging protest by parents of the school students

08.00 am: There were security lapses, one of the reasons for Pradyuman’s death says his father as he leaves for Supreme Court

7.30 am: All campuses of Ryan International School in Gurugram to remain closed today and tomorrow amid protests, as per state Government order

