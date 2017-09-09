Gurugram school murder: Want to know what happened to my child, I want CBI probe, says victim’s mother

Ryan student death: Pradhuman’s mother also said that the Principal was indifferent when she came to hospital and should be put in jail. (ANI Photo) Ryan student death: Pradhuman’s mother also said that the Principal was indifferent when she came to hospital and should be put in jail. (ANI Photo)

A day after seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur was found dead with his throat slit inside the washroom of Ryan International School, the victim’s mother on Saturday sought a CBI probe into the matter. According to news agency ANI, the victim’s mother said, “I want to know what happened to my child, I want CBI (sic).”

Pradhuman’s mother also said the principal was indifferent when she came to the hospital and should be put in jail. Earlier in the day, the acting principal of the school was suspended and all the security staff were removed after parents and other locals gathered outside the school premises and staged protest for over two hours demanding a CBI probe into the murder.

Reacting to the gruesome murder of the class 2 student, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a two-member fact finding committee to enquire into the boy’s death and also sought a report from Ryan International School within two days.

As per the police, school bus conductor Ashok has confessed to the crime. The accused also tried to sexually abuse the minor. Ashok was arrested hours after the murder by the Gurugram Police. The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Police said that action will be taken against the security agency of the school and a special committee is probing the matter further.

Speaking to reporters, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said he has asked for the report and whatever lapses will be found, action will be taken against it.

As parents and locals expressed their displeasure over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police, Haryana PWD minister said, “There is a tendency for common people to ask for CBI probe. I said if you aren’t satisfied with probe by Police we’ll talk.” He also assured the people that probe will be done to their satisfaction.

Meanwhile, the post mortem was carried out and the boy’s body was handed over to his father, according to officials. The boy’s father, Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with a private firm in Gurgaon, had accused the school administration of negligence.

