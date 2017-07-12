Gurugram police strengthens security at malls, crowded places

“We are conducting intensive checking and maintaining strict vigil in shopping malls and metro rail stations. The police presence at these places has been increased,” DCP Deepak Saharan said (File Photo) “We are conducting intensive checking and maintaining strict vigil in shopping malls and metro rail stations. The police presence at these places has been increased,” DCP Deepak Saharan said (File Photo)

The Gurugram Police has strengthened security around crowded areas including shopping malls and metro stations as a precautionary measure after the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir. DCP Deepak Saharan on Wednesday said the police was maintaining a high alert and carrying out intensive checking in public places.

“We are conducting intensive checking and maintaining strict vigil in shopping malls and metro rail stations. The police presence at these places has been increased,” he said. Saharan, who along with a team of police officials, held a meeting with mall supervisors and their security managers here, said the police is leaving nothing to chance and all necessary steps are being taken to strengthen security.

“We have been going mall to mall and visiting crowded places, where private security guards are also being briefed. We are telling them how they have to keep an eye to detect anything suspicious. We are also telling them whom they should contact in case of any emergency. We do not want to leave anything to chance,” he said. Gurugram, which lies adjoining the national capital, is home to many shopping malls while several top MNCs also have their offices here.

