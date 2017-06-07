Gurugram gangrape: Victim carried dead infant by metro to hospital

The Gurgaon police released sketches of the accused and appealed to the public for information. (Source: Times of India) The Gurgaon police released sketches of the accused and appealed to the public for information. (Source: Times of India)

The 23-year-old woman who was allegedly gangraped for four hours in an auto-rickshaw in Gurugram on the night of May 29, claims she took the body of her six-month-old daughter on the metro to Delhi after she was told by doctors in a local hospital that she was dead, reported news agency PTI. The young woman was allegedly forced into an autorickshaw with three men when she was on her way to her parents’ house in Khandsa. Her wailing daughter was snatched from her and thrown out onto the road, where she lay for hours before the victim could return.

The victim, who refused to believe doctors in Gurugram, boarded a metro and travelled to a hospital in Delhi for a second consultation. When doctors in Delhi confirmed the child was dead, she returned on the metro to MG Road station, where she met her husband and the Gurugram police. Read: Police releases sketch of three suspects. Click here.

“Her husband and the Gurgaon police received the victim from the MG Road metro station after she returned from hospital in Delhi. The police conducted a post-mortem of the infant,” Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The police have set up a special investigation team to probe the incident. The police have released sketches of the accused to the public and appealed for information. Over 50 auto-rickshaw drivers have been questioned, and some been detained. Read: SIT to look into rape of woman, death of daughter in Gurgaon. Click here.

The victim, who had left her house in a village after a fight with her husband, was travelling to her parents’ house on Khanda Road when the incident occurred. She alleged she had first taken a ride on a truck but got off after she was molested by a ‘drunk’ driver. After this, she was forced into an auto with the three men.

