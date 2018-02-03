Gurugram bus attack: Haryana CM visits school, promises strict action

Screen grab from the footage of the GD Goenka bus attack. (File) Screen grab from the footage of the GD Goenka bus attack. (File)

Days after a GD Goenka World School bus was attacked during protests against Padmaavat, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid an impromptu visit to the school’s campus in Bhondsi on Friday. Meanwhile, CCTV footage from the bus on the day of the incident shows teachers and students narrowly escaping injuries as protesters hurled stones and broke windows using rods.

In the 37-second-long video, students in front can be seen taking cover on the ground as the first stone hits the windshield. Others follow suit as the protestors attack the double glass windows with rods and sticks. The footage also shows a teacher and a student ducking just in time to escape injuries, as a protestor shatters one of the windows. The conductor is also seen helping a teacher seated in front to move behind while urging the driver to leave the spot.

During his visit, the CM listened to the accounts of staff and students and to reassured them that such an incident would not be repeated. “The day this happened, I saw it on TV and kept thinking why this happened with these children… Everyone has the right to say what they want in a democratic country like ours in a peaceful manner, but pelting stones like this is not right… It is your courage in the face of such an incident that has shown through, especially of your teachers who must be lauded for the way they shielded you,” he said.

“Since this incident, I felt I should speak to the children… I am confident that… we will try to forget this incident. It should not have happened. We will not permit anyone to behave like this, especially with children. People who are to blame for this will be penalised,” Khattar told reporters.

The incident took place on January 25 during protests by various Rajput groups against the release of the film. Teachers and staff had said the bus was passing through Bhondsi when groups of men hurled stones at police personnel, a PCR van and the bus.

