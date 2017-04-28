Gurudas Kamat to Sonia Gandhi: Relieve me of Rajasthan responsibility too

AICC general secretary Gurudas Kamat. (File Photo) AICC general secretary Gurudas Kamat. (File Photo)

A DAY after he was replaced as the AICC’s pointsman for Gujarat, AICC general secretary Gurudas Kamat on Thursday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi urging her to relieve him of the responsibility of Rajasthan as well. He told Gandhi that “my heart is not in the job any more”.

“Am truly grateful but surprised that the AICC spokesperson on Thursday announced that I continue to be general secretary in charge of Rajasthan. I had written to you ‘My heart is not in the job anymore’. Hence, please relieve me from Rajasthan and other positions also,” Kamat wrote to Gandhi.

As party leaders speculated about Kamat’s plans, he scotched rumours that he was joining the BJP. “I will continue to serve Mumbai/Maharashtra citizens by taking up issues affecting them as regularly as in the past,” he said in a statement.

Congress on Wednesday appointed former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot as general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, replacing Kamat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now