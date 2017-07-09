Guru Purnima 2017: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bless disciples at Gorakhnath Temple

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will bless the disciples of the Nath sect at the Gorakhnath temple as the temple’s Mahant or chief priest on Guru Purnima. (File photo) Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will bless the disciples of the Nath sect at the Gorakhnath temple as the temple’s Mahant or chief priest on Guru Purnima. (File photo)

On Guru Purnima, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will don the avatar of a guru. Adityanath will bless his disciples at the Gorakhnath Temple, the place where he received deeksha and joined the Nath sect. He is the current head of the temple or Mahant.

Adityanath will be in his parliamentary constituency between July 8-9. On the day of Guru Purnima, the Mahant of Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Adityanath, will sit on a high chair and bless his disciples. Thousands are expected to visit the temple and offer their respects.

Adityanath himself was a devout follower of Mahant Adityanath , who is addressed as guruji. After offering prayers and seeking blessing from him for several years, Adityanath took on the responsibilities and the title of Mahant from his guruji when he passed away in 2014. Since then, the function has been held every year.

Adityanath, even after assuming the role of UP chief minister, has regularly attended religious events and observed customs and rituals. He also also celebrated festivals and organised events such as ‘kanya pujan’ at his residence in Lucknow. Adityanath was also the first state chief minister to visit the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya in 16 years and offer prayers before Ram Lalla.

Guru Purnima is the first full moon after the summer solstice that comes in July-August. This day also marks the first transmission of yogic sciences from Shiva, who was known as the Adiyogi or first yogi, to the seven renowned sages called Saptarishis.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd