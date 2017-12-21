Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant shut down: Staff up in arms, plan protest today

The foundation stone for the plant was laid in November 1969 to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The foundation stone for the plant was laid in November 1969 to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The employees working with Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant (GNDTP) at Bathinda will hold a protest on Thursday against the decision to shut the plant, the oldest in Punjab. A case filed by employees in the regard is pending in the High Court and the next date of hearing is on January 19. The foundation stone for the plant was laid in November 1969 to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. “Apart from being the employees at this plant, we have our religious feelings attached as it was named after our first Guru,” said Gursewak Singh, president of employees coordination committee.

“Last week, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal was in Bathinda and he had assured the plant would not be closed. We don’t trust them,” he said.

There are a total of 950 regular employees and another 850 on contract at the thermal plant which is spread over 2000 acres, which includes a residential colony for the employees. Jaswinder Singh Brar, general secretary of Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Employees Federation, said, “From year 2002-2007, the government spent nearly Rs 700 crore on the renovation of this plant and now they have decided to shut it. They will be dependant on private thermal power plant who will sell power to them at their whims and fancies and hence the end-consumer will be affected.”

Rajinder Singh Nimma, vice-president of the association, said they had given a proposal of running a solar power plant at this place, which was not heard.

