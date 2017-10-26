#CoalBuryingGoa
Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings can help country: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said Guru Gobind Singh gave everything possible for the nation and Vivekananda spoke on more than one occasion about learning from his life.

Published:October 26, 2017 8:41 am
Bhagwat said that before Babur, many others had invaded the country but the Mughal invasion was different. They came with an "ego" that "only we are right and everyone is wrong".
Swami Vivekananda taught people that that if they want to do some good for the country, then they should emulate Guru Gobind Singh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said at an event to mark the 350th birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru.

Bhagwat said Guru Gobind Singh gave everything possible for the nation and Vivekananda spoke on more than one occasion about learning from his life. The RSS chief also said that by following Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings one could make sure that India became a teacher for the world on how to live. India can achieve “vaibhav and pratistha” by following the tenth Sikh guru’s teachings.

Bhagwat said that before Babur, many others had invaded the country but the Mughal invasion was different. They came with an “ego” that “only we are right and everyone is wrong”.

This, he said, was opposite to how Indians thought, “We are also right, you are also right. Don’t fight.” The Sikh Guru protected the Indian civilisation against such attacks.

