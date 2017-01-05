Guru Gobind Singh’s bravery is etched in every Indian’s heart: PM Narendra Modi

“Guru Gobind Singh ji’s entire life was devoted to serving people and fighting for values of truth, justice and compassion,” was tweeted by PM Modi. (Source: ANI) “Guru Gobind Singh ji’s entire life was devoted to serving people and fighting for values of truth, justice and compassion,” was tweeted by PM Modi. (Source: ANI)

Extending greetings to the nation on the occasion of Prakash Parva of Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the tenth Sikh Guru’s bravery is etched in the heart and mind of every Indian. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, “Guru Gobind Singh ji’s entire life was devoted to serving the people and fighting for values of truth, justice and compassion. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was blessed with indomitable courage and tremendous knowledge and his bravery is etched in the heart and mind of every Indian.”

The Prime Minister said he is delighted to be part of Prakash Parva celebration of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna on Thursday.

“Delighted to be a part of 350th Prakash Parv celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh ji in Patna today. His bravery is etched in the heart & mind of every Indian,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Patna today to participate in Guru Govind Singh’s 350th Prakash Parva or birth anniversary celebrations.

Though Prakash Parva is being celebrated across the country, the main function is being held at Takht Harmandar Sahib in Patna where Guru Govind Singh Ji was born. Lakhs of devotees from India and abroad are participating in the celebrations.

The Prime Minister will take part in various programmes at Gandhi Maidan in Patna where makeshift Gurudwara has been set up.

Holy Gurugranth Sahib has been installed in view of Prakash Parv celebrations. Mr Modi will release special commemorative stamps on Prakash Parv. The Prime Minister is likely to address devotees on this occasion.

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal, Union Minsters Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan and other dignitaries will participate in the Prakash Parva celebrations.