Gurmehar Kaur’s protest against ABVP violence: LSR College backs their student

The English Department of Lady Shri Ram College, where 20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur is a first year student of English Honours, has unanimously issued the following statement today.

We, the faculty members of the English Department, Lady Shri Ram College unequivocally and strongly support our student Gurmehar Kaur and her right to express her opinion on issues that embroil our university. It is immensely gratifying to us as her teachers that she has responded sensitively, creatively and bravely to events in her immediate context rather than seek the safe refuge of silence. We feel that it is the bounden duty of educational institutions to nurture sensitive, responsive and critical thinking students without the fear of violent retaliation. We are proud that Gurmehar has fulfilled her duty as a young citizen of this country.

The threats of violence and brutality that she faces are absolutely reprehensible. Responses on social media by public figures such as Virendra Sehwag and Randeep Hooda are shameful trivialization of the intimidation that Gurmehar faces at the hands of violent mobs whose viciousness the university has recently witnessed.We fervently appeal to the good sense of the public and to institutions of redressal to help restore our faith in law and justice in our country and let our young citizens think and articulate without fear of intimidation.

The statement has been signed by Rita Joshi, Madhu Grover, Rukshana Shroff, Arti Minocha, Maya Joshi, Shernaz Cama, Mitali Mishra, Arunima Ray, Dipti Nath, Maitreyee Mandal, Janet Lalawmpuii, Ngangom Maheshkanta Singh, Karuna Rajeev, Wafa Hamid, Jonathan Varghese, Taniya Sachdeva, Rachita Mittal.

Kaur, on Tuesday, withdrew from the Save Delhi University campaign, but urged students to attend it in large numbers. She took up the poster campaign against violence on campuses after her friends were attacked – verbally and physically – allegedly by members of the ABVP.

During her campaign, she alleged to have received threats – including those of rape and murder – on her social media accounts. Moreover, Union Ministers including Kiren Rijiju questioned her motives asking who were behind ‘polluting her mind’.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd