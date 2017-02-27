Gurmehar Kaur’s ABVP stand incites political reactions from Congress, BJP: What has happened so far

20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur 20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur

Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of a slain Kargil war soldier, courted controversy after she started the campaign ‘Not Afraid of ABVP’ by holding up a placard which said it was war and not Pakistan that killed her father. A day after her social media campaign, she reported that she was receiving rape threats from ABVP. Her campaign also invited reactions from political leaders who commented on freedom of expression in the country.

‘For every voice raised in anger, intolerance and ignorance there will be a Gurmehar Kaur’

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Supporting her stand, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday praised her for raising her voice against intolerance and said that for every voice suppressed, there will be a Gurmehar Kaur. The office of Congress vice-president tweeted, “Against the tyranny of fear we stand with our students. For every voice raised in anger, intolerance and ignorance there will be a Gurmehar Kaur”.

“Congress subverted people’s rights and now they accuse us.”

Union Minister Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu . (PTI File Photo)

Union Minister Venakaiah Naidu raised questions against the opposition on Monday for inciting violence on campuses, adding that freedom of speech doesn’t mean the right to offend. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Naidu said the opposition parties were creating social tensions in the country. Hitting out at the Congress for subverting people’s rights, Naidu said Congress, which has no respect for constitutional rights, had imposed Emergency, and now they talk of freedom of speech. “Congress subverted people’s rights and now they accuses us saying there’s no freedom of expression. Freedom of expression is guaranteed under the Constitution of India, but it can’t be used to create social tensions or hurt the sentiments of people,” said Naidu.

“Who is polluting her mind?”

Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

BJP’s Kiren Rijiju also responded to Kaur. In his reply to the video by her, Rijiju on Monday said a strong army prevents war. Asking who is “polluting” her mind, Rijiju took to Twitter saying “India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded”.

Who’s polluting this young girl’s mind? A strong Arm Force prevents a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded. http://t.co/gXHkAGi9sh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 27, 2017

Everyone has right of views but she said Pakistan didn’t kill our brave martyr & India should shun war. India never perpetrated violence! http://t.co/2b8SHLdPRg — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 27, 2017

“This is not how democracies and democratic countries function.”

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari. (Express Archive) Former Union Minister Manish Tewari. (Express Archive)

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari denounced Union minister Kiren Rijiju and a BJP MP for making controversial remarks against Gurmehar Kaur. “You may not like what the person thinks but trolling, mindless threats… trolling emanating from people whom the Prime Minister follows. This is the worst form of state intimidation and this is not how democracies and democratic countries function. “It is extremely unfortunate and highly reprehensible. Needs to be condemned in the strongest terms that an alternative point of view, if not liked or accepted, will be met by state intimidation and state-sponsored violence whether it is in the real or virtual world,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters.

“Take action against those issuing rape threats.”

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal. (File) DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal. (File)

In light of Delhi University (DU) student and Kargil war martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur receiving threats online for her stand against the ABVP, Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik asking him to set a precedent by acting against the perpetrators. “Police must take action against those boys giving rape threats to Gurmehar Kaur and set an example” Maliwal said.

Former Indian cricket player Virender Sehwag, in a controversial tweet, also ‘mocked’ Kaur by holding a similar placard that said: “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did.” He shared the image along with the message, “Bat me hai Dum ! #BharatJaisiJagahNahi.”

Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag

The tweet by the former cricketer was shared by actor Randeep Hooda in which he appreciated Sehwag’s humour. Later Hooda posted a Tweet alleging that the girl was being used as a “political pawn”. Gurmehar was quick to respond to Hooda’s tweet and wrote “Political pawn? I can think. I don’t support violence perpetuated on students? Is that so wrong.”

Kaur, daughter of war Captain Mandeep Singh, last year made a a video asking India and Pakistan to amicably settle their disputes. She held a placard saying “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him.” After the violence in Delhi University’s North Campus, Kaur started a campaign on social media against the RSS-affiliated student body ABVP. In an interview to NDTV on Monday, Kaur said ever since she stood up for the students, she has received rape threats, with one man in particular writing a detailed description in the comments section on her Facebook profile picture on how he would rape her.

