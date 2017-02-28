February 28, 9 am news update: Gurmehar Kaur withdraws from ‘Save DU’ campaign, Trump seeks historic increase in US defense spending

20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur 20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur

Gurmehar Kaur withdraws from Save DU campaign, says ‘been through a lot’

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur early Tuesday morning announced that she’s withdrawing from the Save DU campaign – that’s protesting against student violence on campuses – saying she’s ‘gone through enough’. The 20-year-old daughter of a martyred Indian Army Captain was in the eye of storm following her poster campaign on social media demanding an end to violence on campuses, allegedly by ABVP students. Read more.

(Source: ANI/Twitter) (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Kolkata: Fire in Burrabazar market, no casualty reported

After a huge fire broke out in Kolkata’s Burrabazar area on Monday night, 30 fire tenders are still on the spot trying to douse the flames in the multi-storey building housing several godowns. The fire is now reportedly under control. The incident which took place near Bagri Bazar was reported at around 10pm on Monday. Fire department officials said the fire intensified due to the presence of inflammable material, including plastic and gas cylinders in the godown. Read more.

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Donald Trump seeks ‘historic increase’ in US defense spending, cuts elsewhere

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he is seeking a “historic increase” in military spending to be funded by cuts elsewhere in government. Trump will seek to boost Pentagon spending by $54 billion in his first budget proposal and slash the same amount from non-defense spending, including a large reduction in foreign aid, a White House budget official said. Read more.

Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh (ANI Photo) Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh (ANI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether Congress stand by statements instigating anti-India activism: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh on Tuesday morning said that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether he and his party leadership stand by the statements issued by some of his colleagues which tend to instigate anti-India activism. “If he does, then I think the nation would have to rethink whether indeed this is a party (Congress) which could ever in future be handed over the reins of power and governance without risking sovereignty of Indian republic,” Singh said. Read more.

Airtel (File Photo) Airtel (File Photo)

Jio effect: Airtel removes roaming charges on calls, data

In what can be seen as the first signs of a rate war after Reliance Jio announced its tariff plan, Bharti Airtel on Monday said that from April 1, it will abolish national roaming charges and reduce international roaming charges by up to 90 per cent. Read more.

