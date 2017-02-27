Oscars 2017
News update at 10 pm: Gurmehar Kaur responds to Rijiju’s remark, INS Viraat to be decommissioned, Kohli wins captain of the year

From Gurmehar Kaur controversy to Oscars 2017 here are the top stories for the night bulletin on February 27

February 27, 2017
Gurmehar Kaur’s ABVP stand incites political reactions from Congress, BJP: What has happened so far 

Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of a slain Kargil war soldier, courted controversy after she started the campaign ‘Not Afraid of ABVP’ by holding up a placard which said it was war and not Pakistan that killed her father. A day after her social media campaign, she reported that she was receiving rape threats from ABVP.  Here is a summary of everything that has happened so far. Read

INS Viraat, Indian Navy, INS viraat museum news, Latest news, INS viraat museum and hotel news, Vice-Admiral HCS Bisht, INS Viraat news, Latest news, INS viraat news, Latest news, INS viraat Andhra Pradesh government, Andhra Pradesh government news, latest news, Andhra news, latest news, latest news, National news Photo for INS Viraat by Press Information Bureau

INS Viraat to be decommissioned on March 6: Brief history of world’s oldest serving aircraft carrier

The world’s oldest serving aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, will be decommissioned on March 6. Serving the Indian Navy for the last 30 years, Virat is the last serving British-built ship in the country. The INS Viraat was originally commissioned by the British Navy as HMS Hermes on November 18, 1959. After serving the British for 15 years, she was decommissioned in 1985. Read

Uttar Pradesh elections, UP elections 2017, SP, BSP, Modi, UP polls, BJP, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, BSP-SP, India news, Indian Express Gonda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

UP elections 2017: SP, BSP for fractured mandate to have bargaining power, claims PM Modi

“The SP and the BSP, after the third phase of polling, have realised that they have no chance of winning and so they have launched a new game, a new technique…even if we are defeated or our seats decrease, no one should get majority,”  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Read 

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli named captain of the year at ESPNcricinfo Awards

India Test skipper Virat Kohli has been named as the ‘Captain of the Year’ at the 10th annual ESPNcricinfo Awards.
Kohli led India to nine wins out of 12 Tests in the year gone-by.
Englishman Ben Stokes won the Test Batting Performance of the Year for his incredible counterattacking innings of 258 runs off 198 balls against South Africa in Cape Town. Read

Mahershala Ali, Best Supporting actor Oscar, oscar 2017 Mahershala Ali arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Mahershala Ali’s big win at the 89th Academy Awards creates controversy in Pakistan

Mahershala Ali won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Moonlight. He is the first ever muslim to ever win an  Academy Award. However according to Pakistan’s constitution Mahershala is a “non-Muslims”. Read 

Election 2017

