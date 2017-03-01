BJP, ABVP shout anti-national slogans, then flee: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal outside Delhi L-G Anil Baijal’s office after their meeting Tuesday. Tashi Tobgyal Kejriwal outside Delhi L-G Anil Baijal’s office after their meeting Tuesday. Tashi Tobgyal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss threats issued to LSR student Gurmehar Kaur and to demand action against the ABVP. After the meeting, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP and the ABVP were sending their members to shout anti-national slogans, flee from the spot and then beat up others by blaming them for shouting the slogans. “This happened in JNU as well. Those who shouted anti-national slogans have not been caught till date despite video proof. Why were they not caught? Because they were their own men and that is why they have not been arrested yet,” he said.

He said what had happened at JNU last year was now playing out at DU. “I requested the L-G to initiate action against those involved in the incident, and they should be punished. Those who raised anti-national slogans should be arrested. If they are arrested, people will know they are BJP workers,” he said. Baijal later tweeted: “Hon’ble Chief Minister met me at Raj Niwas. Have assured him that strict immediate action will be taken against those violating law.”

Kejriwal also said, “Gurmehar Kaur is a 20-year-old student getting threats of rape as well as life threats. Police have registered an FIR — it’s a good thing but only an FIR won’t suffice; those who have given these threats have (online) accounts and everything is on record, they should be arrested with immediate effect. A message should be sent that the administration or police will not spare them. These incidents won’t stop otherwise.”

The Chief Minister said the L-G has assured him of stringent action against those involved in the incident, and those who threatened Kaur. “Yeh log gandi rajneeti kar rahe hain (these people are playing dirty politics). The country won’t tolerate such politics and the youth are against them. Parents feel insecure about their kids as even girls were beaten up. This kind of hatred, violence and gundagardi politics, which BJP is propagating, won’t be supported by the country,” Kejriwal said.

He also took on Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who had suggested on Twitter that Kaur’s mind was being “polluted”. “It is our responsibility to provide security to the girl and those who were involved in issuing threats should be punished. They (the BJP) are justifying it by saying anti-national actions won’t be tolerated,” he said. On Kaur distancing herself from the incident, Kejriwal said, “It is good as she is receiving threats.”