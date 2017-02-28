Gurmehar Kaur-ABVP row: She is a young girl, controversy over her isn’t right, says Rijiju

MoS for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) MoS for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur on Tuesday withdrew her media campaign against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after reportedly receiving threats from the members of the RSS-backed outfit and being trolled by the ruling BJP leaders. The backlash against her campaign continues, with sports persons joining the chorus along with some Bollywood celebs and political leaders. Hours back, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt posted a version of Kaur’s campaign on social media – in the form of a meme. His tweet was followed up by further retweets with hashtag of #BharatJaisiJagahNahi which was also advocated by Sehwag in his post.

In the meantime, while political leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have stayed away from making any controversial remarks on the martyr’s daughter, they have vented their opinions against her campaign, blaming the opposition parties instead of vitiating the atmosphere in college campuses.

Maintaining his earlier stand, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju today said, “Gurmehar Kaur is a young girl, creating controversy over her isn’t right.” He slammed the leftist parties for misleading the youth. “During war between India and China they (left) supported China, they mislead the youth and it is not right,” added Rijiju.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also steered clear of controversial statements, when he said, “Gurmehar Kaur is martyr’s daughter, respect that. People politicising matter, what do they have to say about terrorists?”He also urged the nation to respect the fact and stop politicising matter. “I have utmost respect for freedom of speech. But if someone tries to talk about breaking the nation in the garb of free speech, then they will be given a suitable response,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the rape threats issued to Kaur. The FIR was registered under Sections 354-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 IT Act. The development came after the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police, asking them to provide details regarding the manhandling of women protesters.

Gurmehar, who alleged rape threats over her social media campaign, pulled out of a march today against the campus violence. She took up the poster campaign against violence on campuses after her friends were attacked – verbally and physically – allegedly by members of the ABVP.

During her campaign, she alleged to have received threats – including those of rape and murder – on her social media accounts. Moreover, Union Ministers including Kiren Rijiju questioned her motives asking who were behind ‘polluting her mind’.

