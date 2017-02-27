Gurmehar Kaur responds to Rijiju’s remark: ‘Nobody is polluting my mind, I am not anti-national’

20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur 20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur

Hours after Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju tweeted out asking who is “polluting” her mind, daughter of a slain Kargil marytr Gurmehar Kaur replied to his comment on Monday saying, “I have my own mind, nobody is polluting my mind. I am not anti-national.” In an apparent reference to former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag, Kaur also told news agency ANI, “I am heartbroken, these are the people you yell for in matches and they troll you at the expense of your father’s death.” Meanwhile, two women constables of Delhi Police have been provided to Kaur for round the clock security following rape threats reportedly from ABVP.

Earlier in the day, replying to a video by Kaur, who recently started the campaign “Not Afraid of ABVP”, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said a strong army prevents war. Kaur, daughter of war Captain Mandeep Singh, last year made a video asking India and Pakistan to amicably settle their disputes.

She held a placard saying “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him.” Asking who is “polluting” her mind, Rijiju took to Twitter saying “India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded”.

He later tweeted again saying freedom of expression is not a licence to shout anti-national slogans in campuses. “Criticise the government but don’t abuse the motherland,” he wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the opposition on Monday for inciting violence on campuses, adding that freedom of speech doesn’t mean the right to offend.

Speaking at a press conference held earlier today in New Delhi, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu attacked the opposition parties for creating social tensions in the country. Hitting out at the Congress for subverting people’s rights, Naidu said Congress, which has no respect for constitutional rights, had imposed Emergency, and now they talk of freedom of speech.

“Congress subverted people’s rights and now they accuses us saying there’s no freedom of expression. Freedom of expression is guaranteed under the Constitution of India, but it can’t be used to create social tensions or hurt the sentiments of people,” said Naidu.

