Haryana Minister Anil Vij: Those supporting Gurmehar Kaur are pro-Pakistan, should be thrown out of country

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (File Photo) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (File Photo)

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday waded into the controversy surrounding Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, alleging that that those backing her campaign against the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Parishad are pro-Pakistan. He went on to add that such people should be thrown out of the country. “People supporting #GurmeharKaur blaming war for her #Kargilmartyr father are Pro #Pakistan should be throughnout of #India (SIC),” Vij tweeted. Kaur, daughter of an army officer who was martyred fighting militants in J&K, withdrew from her ‘Students against ABVP’ campaign after receiving rape threats online. She filed a complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women and, subsequently, an FIR was registered by the city police.

On Tuesday, Haryana wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt also targeted Kaur for expressing solidarity with students who were allegedly assaulted by the ABVP. “Gurmehar Kaur’s view that her father was killed by war and not Pakistan was wrong for me. It’s against our nation and martyrs,” Babita was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Dutt, on the other hand, tweeted a meme ridiculing Kaur.

Virender Sehwag, who was accused of “bullying” Kaur, today clarified saying that his tweet was just “plain fun”. “My tweet was attempt to be facetious rather than one to bully anyone over their opinion. Agreement or disagreement wasn’t even factor,” he said. He also said that anyone who threatens her with rape is at the lowest form of his life and she has the right to express her views.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd