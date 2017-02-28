Gurmehar Kaur withdraws from Save DU campaign, says ‘been through a lot’

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur had launched a poster campaign against violence by ABVP students at Ramjas college Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur had launched a poster campaign against violence by ABVP students at Ramjas college

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur early Tuesday morning announced that she’s withdrawing from the Save DU campaign – that’s protesting against student violence on campuses – saying she’s ‘gone through enough’. The 20-year-old daughter of a martyred Indian Army Captain was in the eye of storm following her poster campaign on social media demanding an end to violence on campuses, allegedly by ABVP students.

“I’m withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say.. I have been through a lot and this is all my 20 year self could take :)” she tweeted this morning.

Kaur, however, urged students to go to the protest march taking place today at Khalsa College in large numbers. “The campaign is about students and not about me. Please go to the March in huge numbers. Best of luck.”

She adds: “To anyone questioning my courage and bravery.. I’ve shown more than enough. One thing is for sure, next time we will think twice before resorting to violence or threats and that’s all this was about.”

Kaur has also alleged that over the last few days, she has received violent threats including those of rape and murder. On Monday, she approached the Delhi Commission for Women asking that the threats be probed. The DCW then urged the Delhi Police to take suo-moto action and arrest those guilty.

On Monday, Union Ministers including Kiren Rijiju targeted Kaur questioning who was ‘polluting’ her mind, to which she responded saying: “I have my own mind, nobody is polluting my mind. I am not anti-national.”

Kaur initiated the campaign after her friends were verbally and physically abused at Ramjas College in North Campus, allegedly by ABVP students. Tuesday’s rally by students from Delhi University has been called to reclaim campuses spaces and demand that those responsible for last week’s violence – including police officials – be brought to book.

Union Law and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the intimidation. “Any kind of intimidation of this young girl is wrong and will be dealt with strongly,” Prasad told The Indian Express. He added: “Everyone has got the right of freedom of speech and expression. Violence is not permissible at all. But the country also needs to reflect that those who openly talk of breaking India, demanding that Kashmir should be given Independence and Bastar should be made independent, do they have the right to campaign for breaking of India under cover of freedom of speech? But violence has no place at all.”

