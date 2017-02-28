I know who’s polluting your mind: Javed Akhtar tells Kiren Rijiju

Lyricist Javed Akhtar. Lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Jumping in on the Ramjas college protests debate bandwagon, Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday responded to Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju’s tweet against Gurmehar Kaur, the girl who started the ‘I’m Not Afraid of ABVP’ campaign asking who was polluting the girl’s mind. Akhtar tweeted saying he knew who was polluting Rijiju’s mind. “I don’t about her but Mr Minister I know who is polluting your mind. (sic),” Javed Akhtar tweeted.

I don’t about her but Mr Minister I know who is polluting your mind . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2017

On Monday, Rijiju, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, posted a series of tweets quoting Randeep Hooda’s tweet on the same issue, asking, “Who’s polluting this young girl’s mind?”

“Some people say they need freedom in India. Listen to those people taking shelter in India after facing torture in neighbouring countries,” he wrote. He also said that “freedom of expression is not a license to shout anti-national slogans in campuses. Criticise the government but don’t abuse the motherland”.

While Kaur started the campaign against ABVP, an old video in which Kaur had held up a placard saying ‘Pakistan did not kill my dad, war did’ was unearthed. Referencing this video, Rijiju wrote, “A strong Arm Force prevents a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded… Everyone has right of views but she said Pakistan didn’t kill our brave martyr and India should shun war. India never perpetrated violence.”

