WATCH: This is what police found at Dera Sacha Sauda property in Panchkula

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Following the special CBI court verdict sentencing Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, a video has surfaced of the police raiding one of the Charcha Ghars (congregation houses) of the Dera. The 1-minute, 3-second video seems to have been shot by one of the policemen on his mobile phone, and shows the luxurious space, with golden gilted crockery, sofas covered in rich material (with golden highlights), upholstered walls, not to forget a huge photograph of the self-claimed guru mounted on the wall.

Starting with what seems to be the living room, the policemen break into the bedroom, that is equally resplendent and decorated in purple and gold.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by court after he was held guilty of raping two of his disciples. His conviction triggered widespread violence in Panchkula and other places including the national capital that claimed over 30 lives.

