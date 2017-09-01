Gurmeet Ram Rahim would’ve been attacked by livid inmates if not kept separately: Sonaria cellmate  

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh would have been attacked by Sonaria jail inmates if he had not been kept separately, revealed his former cellmate, news agency ANI reported. He stated that prisoners were angry at the Dera Sacha Sauda chief because of the deaths in the Panchkula violence following his conviction in two rape cases. “Prisoners were angry due to violence that caused so many deaths. Had he not been kept separately, they would have attacked him,” said Swadesh Kirad, who is presently out on bail.

He also said that the self-styled godman was unable to sleep the entire night when he was lodged in the jail, adding that Gurmeet Ram Rahim was being treated just like every other prisoner. “He couldn’t sleep the entire night. Also, there was no VIP treatment to Ram Rahim Singh in jail, treated like every prisoner,” said Kirad.

Shedding more light on the Dera chief’s condition, the Sunaria jail inmate said Ram Rahim Singh kept murmuring “rabba, mera kya kasoor hai (What’s my fault, oh lord).” The 50-year-old kneeled down and said “hang me, I dont want to live anymore” the moment verdict was pronounced, said the inmate. “The five days I was there in the jail, he didn’t eat anything. Just had milk, tea, biscuits,” Kirad added.

Earlier on Monday, a special CBI court in Panchkula had sentenced Ram Rahim Singh to a 20-year imprisonment after his conviction in two rape cases. His conviction had triggered widespread violence and arson in Haryana, which left 38 dead and injuring over 250 people on August 25.

He is presently lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district, where a thick blanket of security has been thrown around.

