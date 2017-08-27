Gurmeet Ram Rahim Verdict: 8 dera followers booked for sedition

The 8 supporters have been booked under laws of sedition. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) The 8 supporters have been booked under laws of sedition. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

Ahead of the CBI court verdict in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, eight dera followers were arrested on charges of sedition on August 20. Haryana police had charged them with raising anti-India slogans and threatening to disrupt peace in the state.

Talking to news agency ANI, senior police officials said that the supporters had assembled in Panipat with an intention of disrupting peace ahead of the court judgment against the Dera Saccha Sauda leader in a 2002 rape case.

On Saturday, police had registered as many as 34 FIRs in matters related to violence that broke out post the verdict against Ram Rahim in Panchkula. At least 36 people died and 250 were were injured in the subsequent violence.

With the Dera chief convicted by the special CBI court, the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday. Meanwhile, police in three states are on high alert and security has been beefed up in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi NCR.

Sirsa Deputy Commissioner on Sunday said curfew will not be relaxed in Sirsa and other violence-hit parts of Haryana. Sirsa has been the hotbed of violence since Ram Rahim’s conviction as it houses the head quarters of Dera Sacha Sauda.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd