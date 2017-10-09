Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells HC: I have renounced the world, can’t pay Rs 30 lakh fine imposed by court

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

The counsels representing rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that he has “renounced the world” and is not in a position to pay the 30 lakh fine imposed by the trial court. The money is to be paid to the rape survivors.

A division bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhir Mittal admitted the Dera Sacha Sauda Chief’s appeal against his conviction in the rape cases and issued notice to the CBI. The appeal filed by the rape survivors was also admitted by the High Court bench. Gurmeet’s counsel S K Garg Narvana told the division bench that all the Dera properties have been “attached” and he is not in a position to pay the 30 lakh fine imposed by the Special CBI Court.

However, the division bench while disposing off the appeal directed Gurmeet to deposit the amount within two months in the CBI Court Panchkula which will keep the same in a nationalised bank till the pendency of appeal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App