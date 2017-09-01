Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s jail sentence brings relief to Punjab Police

Dera Saccha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, accused of Dual Rape, being shifted to Rohtak Jail, by Helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday, August 25, 2017. Express photo. Dera Saccha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, accused of Dual Rape, being shifted to Rohtak Jail, by Helicopter from Panchkula, on Friday, August 25, 2017. Express photo.

With Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s ignominious downfall, Punjab Police are saying they have one less thing to worry about. According to police sources, many Sikh youth were getting radicalised with the sole aim of targeting him for his alleged blasphemy against Sikhism.

“We recovered evidence from half a dozen youths we had arrested in the past, that their target was Sirsa dera head and also the ‘dera culture’ on the whole as they saw it as a threat to Sikhism” said police sources. “It is good that the court has punished him for his deeds and now several Sikh youth, who were in contact with radical organisations through Facebook, WhatsApp will be saved from joining these forces,” said a senior SP from Doaba region.

Even before his alleged act of blasphemy in 2007, there was an attack on his convoy near Karnal in 2006 in which 11 people were seriously injured when a tyre filled with explosives was hurled at his car. By then, he was already a Z-category protectee. The attack was suspected to have been carried out by a Sikh extremist outfit.

“When we tried to reform radicals in prison, they would say that he remained a target for them, and nothing could change that,” said a senior jail official. Police sources also quoted some instances of conspiracies from the past.

In October 2012, Jalandhar police arrested a UK citizen for allegedly trying to revive terrorism in state by funding old Sikh terrorists groups in India and Pakistan and forming “sleeper groups” in Punjab. The arrested UK Citizen was Jaswant Singh Azad, 60, who originally hailed from village Duhre in Bhogpur, Jalandhar. He was also planning to create terror by targeting some religious figures like the Sirsa dera head and also Ashutosh Maharaj of Nurmahal. He also had links with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) led by Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Khalistan Zindabad Force(KZF) led by Ranjit Singh Neeta, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) led by Jagtar Singh a.k.a Tara and Parpinder Singh of Scotland, among others.

In another case in which a man, Ajay Sharma (36), was killed in a car when a bomb exploded on December 4, 2016, at a Jalandhar village, police had arrested one Jagmohan Singh.

Later, police said the two were preparing bombs to kill a renowned religious guru (master) who was influential in Malwa region of Punjab and Sirsa district of Haryana, pointing to Ram Rahim without naming him. In this connection one Hardeep Singh, a farmer from Bholath in Kapurthala, was arrested in November 27, 2016 and he later told police that Jagmohan had handed over him three tiffin bombs in Kartarpur. They had procured these bombs from Sirsa in Haryana.

In 2008 in Patiala district, police foiled an alleged attempt by ‘human bombs’ to eliminate Gurmeet Ram Rahim with the arrest of two persons, Bagicha Singh and a woman, Gobind Kaur — both suspected to be the alleged “human bombs”.

Police officials said former Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) militant Bakshish Singh was the mastermind behind it. Both are said to have even visited Sirsa dera and stayed there for few days.

Even Shiromani Akali Dal (Panch Pardhani) leader Daljit Singh, who was a former militant too, was arrested by police in 2011 because his party SAD (Panch Pardhani) was continuously protesting against Dera Sacha Sauda. A senior police officer also informed that in several other cases the Sirsa dera head was found to be on the hitlist along with some political leaders.

