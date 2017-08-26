Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict: Opposition salutes victims, demands removal of Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

While the three traditional political parties of state including Congress, SAD and BJP remained silent on the conviction of Sirsa dera head Gurmeet Ram Singh Singh, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira has saluted the courage of rape victims as well as the family of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati who pursued their cases against Sirsa Dera head Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh. AAP has also demanded resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and held him directly responsible for the violence and loss of properties in Panchkula on Friday. He said that due to dera support to BJP in elections, Haryana CM Khatar was paying back to Dera head by remaining inactive against the followers who gathered in lakhs in Panchkula right under the nose of government.

Talking to the Media in Jalandhar on Saturday, Khaira said that due to vote bank politics Khattar government’s lethargic action resulted in huge loss of properties and damage to law and order.He said that the actual picture of dera followers was seen yesterday despite their claims of being “religious” as had they been religious they would have never indulged in violence, said Khaira, adding if they were so against the verdict then they could have filed an appeal in higher court instead committing violence.Khaira also said that the successive governments had not contributed in this case only High Court, CBI court, CBI investigators played important role to take the case to the logical conclusion.

Khaira repeatedly saluted this fight against the most influential man despite several threats by both the victims and family of Ram Chander Chhatarpati. Meanwhile Punjab Press Club, Jalandhar has also strongly condemned the act of followers who had targeted journalists and their vehicles at Panchkula on Friday and said it it seemed that attack on Journalists was pre-planned. Press Club president Dr Lakhvinder Johl, said that the journalists also decided to request Punjab and Haryana High Court Acting Chief Justice to get it investigated that who had instructed and conspired in Dera management for the targeted attacks on media.

Press Club demanded that loss caused to the media persons must be compensated. The journalists also paid tribute to Sirsa based late journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati, who was murdered after he published the letter written by a Sadhvi to PM.

