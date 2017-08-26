Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict: Curfew in Malwa; Marriage palaces, hotels in dock

Fearing violence after verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, people have cancelled their bookings in marriage palaces, hotels and banquets. (Express Photo) Fearing violence after verdict against Gurmeet Ram Rahim, people have cancelled their bookings in marriage palaces, hotels and banquets. (Express Photo)

With the imposition of curfews in ten districts of Malwa region in Punjab following the violence by Dera Saccha Sauda followers and sympathisers on Friday, some of the worst-hit are the owners of marriage palaces and banquet halls who had bookings for Friday night.

Many of the marriage functions for Friday night and Saturday has been cancelled in the wake of violence and protests by the Dera followers. With the quantum of punishment to be announced on Monday, people anticipating grave situations have also cancelled marriage functions scheduled for Sunday night and Monday. The places where bookings for Friday night were not cancelled faced multiple problems in making arrangements for carrying out the functions.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a marriage palace owner from Bathinda said, “My staff including waiters and cooks refused to come last night. Also, some food vendors hired from outside did not come. We have in-house decorators thankfully but catering service is badly hit. Our client did not cancel the wedding as invites were already sent but the arrangements for them were not up to the mark as we wanted. It was complete chaos and common people are paying for what happened due to the failure of the government. With arrangements not up to the mark, we cannot even ask client to pay us fully because we know we lacked in our work.”

The owner refused to identify himself fearing that dera premis (followers) might target his marriage palace and create ruckus.

Bhupinder Singh, owner of Basant Resorts and B-Seven Fine Dine in Ludhiana said, “For almost a week now, there is a terror among people that their functions might be disrupted due to dera violence. All our booking scheduled this week are cancelled including kitty parties, birthday parties, ring ceremonies and more. Even the couple kitty parties scheduled for night are being cancelled. People do not want to take any risk. Of course, we cannot expect clients to think about parties when the lives are at stake and there is no guarantee of security of guests. Then there is extreme problem in transportation of fruits, vegetables and other perishable items. Anticipating violence, people cancelled their bookings this week and no new bookings have been received yet. Why people have to buy for the dera followers going berserk?”

Another marriage palace owner from Moga said, “Due to curfew, a marriage function scheduled for Friday night was cancelled at the last minute. We had prepared all food and other snacks. All arrangements were done and seeing situation we cannot even blame the client for it. We cannot take responsibility of the security of the guests. But then we are suffering extreme losses. Also, we tried that food don’t go waste but we cannot ensure that there was no food wastage as we had prepared it for almost 1,000 people.”

Ravneet Gurm, spokesperson, Hyatt Regency Ludhiana said, “People have cancelled their trips and those traveling to Punjab are not coming now. So many room bookings stand cancelled.”

