Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentence: 70 ambulances stationed in Rohtak, Sirsa

AHEAD OF pronouncement of sentence against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Monday, the Haryana health department has stationed as many as 70 ambulances in Rohtak and Sirsa districts of the state. Officials from the health department said that their focus would be on these two “sensitive” districts on Monday.

“The entire department is on alert and we are ready to meet any exigency,” Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Satish Aggarwal told The Indian Express Sunday. Sources said that the department has stationed 38 ambulances in Sirsa, and at least 37 ambulances at Rohtak. “We have deputed around 100 doctors in two districts,” said a senior Haryana health official on Sunday.

The Haryana health department has shifted more than 12 ambulances from Panchkula district. “We had brought ambulances from different district to Panchkula last week. Now, we have sent them to these two districts,” the health official said and added burn units too have been created at the hospitals on the same pattern of Panchkula civil hospital.

