Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to 10 yrs jail: Happy, court proved it today, says son of journalist who was killed by Dera followers

Anshul Chhatrapati, son of slain journalist who exposed Dera(ANI photo) Anshul Chhatrapati, son of slain journalist who exposed Dera(ANI photo)

After Dera Sacha Sauda chief Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday by a special CBI court, Anshul Chhatarpati, son of slain journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati, who was allegedly killed by suspected Dera followers, on Monday said that the punishment announced to the self-styled godman is satisfactory and he is happy.

Adding that Ram Rahim Singh is enemy of the society, Anshul Chhatrapati said, “People did not agree when we said Ram Rahim Singh is involved in objectionable activities. Happy court proved it today.”

The Dera chief was sentenced today to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping two women followers. The sentence was passed by a special CBI judge, Jagdeep Singh, in a makeshift court in the Sunaria jail where the 50-year-old godman had been lodged since his conviction on Friday.

Journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati, was murdered by Dera followers in 2002 for his reports relating to the allegations that the Dera head was sexually exploiting women in his ashram. Chattarparti’s case is being heard by the same CBI court in Panchkula and the next hearing on the case has been fixed for September 16.

The Dera chief is facing another murder case apart from Chhatarpati’s. The second murder relates to murder of a Dera follower Ranjeet Singh. In both the cases, the Dera chief was booked on charges of conspiracy.

According to media reports, after the sentence was announced, Ram Rahim Singh broke down and asked for mercy with folded hands. Later, he refused to leave the court room, in the jail library.

