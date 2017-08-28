Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentence: Situation in Haryana tense but under control, says MHA

The CBI court, which convicted the Dera chief, will pronounce the quantum of punishment in Sunaira Jail on the outskirts of Rohtak today. (File photo) The CBI court, which convicted the Dera chief, will pronounce the quantum of punishment in Sunaira Jail on the outskirts of Rohtak today. (File photo)

The Centre on Monday said the situation in Haryana, which is braced for the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is tense but under control with the Army conducting flag march in sensitive areas. Officials said security has been tightened across Haryana while the Delhi Police is in full alert to foil any attempt by anyone to disturb peace.

“As per report of the DGP control Room, Haryana, the situation is tense but under control. Columns of Army are doing flag march continuously,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

As per the report, the total casualties due to the violence after the conviction of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in a rape case is 35 (Panchkula-17, Sirsa-6 and Chandigarh-12) and a total 204 people were injured.

The CBI court, which convicted the Dera chief, will pronounce the quantum of punishment in Sunaira Jail on the outskirts of Rohtak today.

