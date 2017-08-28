Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentence: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar asks people to maintain peace

Manohar Lal Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to the people, especially the followers of Dera Sacha Sauda, to respect the court sentence against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and help in maintaining peace in the state. Strict action would be taken against any person who attempts to disturb the law-and-order situation which was reviewed at a high-level meeting held here during the day, he added.

The court has sentenced the Dera chief to imprisonment of 10 years each in two rape cases, and imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh in each case. The sentences will run consecutively, resulting in imprisonment of 20 years and fine of Rs 30 lakh.

“No person is above the law and everybody should respect the verdict delivered by the court,” Khattar said. He said effective arrangements had been made to maintain peace in the state following the decision of the court. Earlier, Khattar held an emergency meeting of top officials of the state here today to take stock of the situation in the wake of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing by a CBI court at Rohtak.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App