Govt withdraws Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s access to airport VIP lounges

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

In a statement issued by the government on Friday, rape convict Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been ordered to be removed from the list of dignitaries allowed access to the VIP lounge of airports, as reported by PTI. “It has now been decided to withdraw the permission for use of reserve lounge at airports granted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, with immediate effect,” says a letter dated September 1 from the Civil Aviation ministry to the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Permission to access “reserve lounges” at airports comes under the purview of the the ministry. However, it could not be immediately ascertained when Gurmeet Singh was given this perk. A senior official of AAI said instructions have been passed on to regional executive directors as well as airport directors to comply with the order.

A special CBI court on August 28, sentenced chief of Dera Sacha Sauda sect to 20 years in prison-10 years each for two rape cases. The court accused him of acting like a “wild beast” who did not even spare his own “pious” female disciples. Judge Jagdeep Singh in his 9-page order had pronounced the two sentences. A fine of Rs 15 lakh in each case was also imposed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App