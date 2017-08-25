Dera chief rape case verdict: Security stepped up around gurdwaras in Panchkula

Security outside a gurdwara in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Thursday. Jaipal Singh Security outside a gurdwara in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Thursday. Jaipal Singh

Security around the gurdwaras was also beefed up by the administration on Thursday. Police were deployed around each and every gurdwara dotting Panchkula. The security at Nadha Sahib Gurudwara Sahib was also beefed up by the administration. Amarjeet Singh, a sewadaar at a gurdwara in Phase 7, said as many as five police personnel were deputed outside the gurdwara on Thursday. He added that they were also alert and keeping an eye on all developments.

Gurdeep Singh, who came to the gurdwara, said they were visiting the gurdwara on a regular basis and co-coordinating with the sewadaars to know the situation. “We hope that nothing will happen, but we are also taking all possible precautionary measures apart from the administration. The police authorities, however, have assured security to us,” he added.

The police officials said security at Nadha Sahib was also increased and police personnel deployed around the gurdwara to keep a hawk eye on all developments. They added that security has been beefed up as a precaution at all the gurdwaras in Sector 15 and around Gurudwara Baoli Sahib at Mansa Devi Complex.

