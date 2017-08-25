Six Army columns deployed in Panchkula post conviction of Ram Rahim verdict

One of vehicle set on fire by mob of Dera followers on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh One of vehicle set on fire by mob of Dera followers on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday, August 25 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Six army columns were deployed on Friday in Panchkula post the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s over an alleged charge of raping a 15-year-old.

Currently, army columns are reportedly being moved into Haryana’s Sirsa district to counter the violent protests. Many media OB vans have been damaged and some media persons have been injured.

Reports said that at least 70 people have been injured so far and most have been admitted to the Sector 6 General Hospital in Haryana.

Central paramilitary and police forces had to lob teargas shells and use water cannons to prevent protesters from resorting to acts of vandalism and arson.

Meanwhile, Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab — Manohar Lal Khattar and Captain (Retired) Amarinder Singh — issued separate appeals for maintenance of law and order and calm.

“Briefed Home Minister Rajnath Singh ji about the matter. Situation being monitoring extensively, strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt peace,” Khattar said.

Meanwhile, two empty rakes of Rewa Express were set on fire at Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station. Violence has also been reported in Delhi, where two buses had been set ablaze on Mandoli flyover in Delhi’s Nand Nagri.

Also, the Income Tax office in Punjab’s Mansa was set alight by protesters.

Earlier in the day, Ram Rahim, was charged with the offence of rape of a female devotee in 1999 and held guilty by the Special CBI Court of Panchkula.

The quantum of sentence will, however, be announced on August 28.

The decision came as soon as the Special CBI Court began the hearing on the case.

