BJP not considering removal of Haryana CM, says govt controlled situation with ‘minimum possible damage’

Defending Haryana state government, BJP ruled out the removal of state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. BJP general secretary Anil Jain, who is also the party in-charge for Haryana, said that although death of people and damage to property were unfortunate, the government controlled the situation within three hours with “minimum possible damage”. Haryana CM has come under attack after supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh unleashed widespread violence in Haryana and Punjab on Friday. Congress demanded President’s rule in the state and said Khattar should be sacked.

On being asked whether the party was considering Khattar’s removal, Jain said, “There is no such consideration.” “The priority of the government was to ensure that the court’s order (ensuring Singh’s presence) is executed. This ‘baba’ has huge following and getting him to court peacefully and then sending him to jail after his conviction was a big task which it did. He has most fanatic followers,” Jain added.

Jain said the situation would have been worse had any action been taken against the surging crowd before Ram Rahim’s arrival in court. “We did not want any confrontation before he arrived in the court,” he said, blaming “circumstances and unruly mob” for the violence.

Enraged Dera followers went on a rampage after a special CBI court convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 15-year-old rape case. The supporters burnt vehicles, buildings and railway stations. The violence has resulted in 36 deaths in Panchkula and Sirsa so far.

Khattar had also faced criticism for the way his government handled the Jat reservation agitation.

