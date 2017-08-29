Seize Dera chief’s properties to pay violence victims: PIL

Police personal looking at remaining of the burning vehicles after violence by the huge mass of Dera Sacha Sauda supporters gathered at in Panchkula after CBI court pronounced Gurmeet Ran Rahem Singh as Convicted in a Rape case,on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Police personal looking at remaining of the burning vehicles after violence by the huge mass of Dera Sacha Sauda supporters gathered at in Panchkula after CBI court pronounced Gurmeet Ran Rahem Singh as Convicted in a Rape case,on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking that the damage to life and property due to the violent clashes after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in rape cases, be compensated by confiscating and auctioning the properties of Dera Sacha Sauda and its chief. It said that government money should not be used to compensate the victims of violence.

“The properties, bank balance and cash of Dera Sacha Sauda/Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh may be attached and auctioned to pay compensation for loss of life, injury of damage to property,” the plea, which is likely to be listed for hearing in a few days, said. The PIL also sought steps to protect the lives and properties of those living in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

It has sought a direction to the Centre to frame a mechanism to safeguard the lives of innocent persons in the city and the states concerned. “Direct respondents (Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi and Haryana governments) to prepare and notify a mechanism clearly stating the role of all concerned constitutional and statutory authorities and agencies in the event of imminent danger to peace, life and property of innocent citizens in the states of Haryana, Delhi, UP, Punjab and other parts of the country,” the PIL said.

The plea was filed by one Mohd Sakil who claimed to have witnessed incidents of violence in Northwest Delhi following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief in two rape cases. The petition, filed through advocate Vijay Panjwani, also sought setting up of an expert committee headed by a high court judge “to assess the damage caused to innocent persons by injuries, loss of life, property.”

Yesterday, the 50-year-old Dera chief was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping his two followers, with the special CBI court observing that he acted like a “wild beast” who did not even spare his own “pious” female disciples. At least 30 people were killed and over 250 injured in the violence that had erupted in several parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi soon after the court convicted the self-styled guru of rape on August 25.

