BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj defends Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, asks why crores of devotees not being heard

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj appeared to defend Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after his conviction in a rape case by a CBI court on Friday when he said one person is alleging sexual exploitation, but why those crores of devotees are not being heard. In a statement to news agency ANI, the BJP MP asked: “One person alleging sexual exploitation but crores stand with him today, why those crores of people are not being heard?”
“If even bigger incidents take place, court will also be responsible not just Dera people,” he said, adding that “Yojnabaddh tareeke se Bhartiya sanskriti ko badnaam karne ka shadyantra hai (It’s a well-planned conspiracy to tarnish the image of India’s culture)”.
Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape by a CBI court in Panchkula, triggering widespread violence and arson in
Haryana where 30 people were killed and over 250 injured. A curfew was imposed soon after the violence and several other places. Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgment by the CBI court here in the 2002 case.
CBI judge Jagdeep Singh held Ram Rahim, the 50-year-old Dera chief, guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.
- Aug 25, 2017 at 10:39 pmMaharaj ji, please have mercy on us and keep your sermons limited to matters of faith. Rioting against the government policy or court order is never acceptable. Rule of law prevails. Due process was followed in the Dera case.Reply
- Aug 25, 2017 at 10:37 pmmaharaj MORONJI at last court has proved that dera sucha sauda was infact a dera sucha chided,so shut your dirty mouth,now we request how you become a MP to be probed by CBI along with your feku murderer,uou are all a bunch of matherch--dReply
- Aug 25, 2017 at 10:27 pmThis shi maharaj swine daily mmmoslims ka sshhit eat kare tak peace main nahi rehtaReply
- Aug 25, 2017 at 10:24 pmShame on you Mr. Maharaj for supporting violence and a rapist who play with honors of our sisters and daughters. This is democracy not mobocracy. Everybody is accountable for their actions. Attach his properties and compensate those who lost their buses, cars and other property.Reply
- Aug 25, 2017 at 10:12 pmSack him immediately.Reply
- Aug 25, 2017 at 10:05 pmMaharaj ki jai ho! Hope he will say same when his sister will get ffffff......ed by one of this type of god.Reply
- Aug 25, 2017 at 10:04 pmIs baba ko bhi iss tarah band kar do. One day will come judiciary will will hound this baba too. he is saying it's ok to rape when you have large followers. I suppose I this guy must be afraid from now onReply
- Aug 25, 2017 at 10:02 pmSo a rapist supporting another rapist ? Makes sense...Reply
