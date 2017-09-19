Dera-run schools, colleges reopen after 26 days

Students coming out from the Shah Satnam School at Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa after school Re-opened on Monday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Students coming out from the Shah Satnam School at Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa after school Re-opened on Monday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

AFTER STAYING shut for 26 days, schools and colleges run by the Dera Sacha Sauda inside its 800-acre campus reopened Monday. Attendance in these educational institutions touched over 60 per cent on the first day, according to Dera officials. Officials of the Dera Sacha Sauda Trust, which runs the institutes, said they expect the attendance to go up in the coming days as many outstation students were on their way back. There are six schools and a management institute currently being run in Sirsa by the Dera Sacha Sauda trust. All reopened Monday. Mediapersons were not given access to the institutes and the entry gates were manned by Dera followers.

According to management officials of Shah Satnam Singh Higher Secondary Boys School located at Shah Satnam Sigh Ji Marg, there are around 2,100 students currently enrolled in the school. “Monday’s strength is around 60 per cent. In our school, there are around 600 students who live in hostels. Around 200 came today. The remaining students are also expected to reach in a few days, as they have to come from far-off places such as New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and a few districts of Punjab. We had informed the students about the schools reopening from today,” said Rohit, a computer teacher who also manages the office records of the school.

“We had a meeting with the district administration on August 22 following which all of our schools and colleges were closed from August 23. Then the curfew was imposed by the district administration. The students went back to their native places. Now, since the curfew has been relaxed and normalcy has returned in the area, we have reopened our institutions. There are five-six applications for the Transfer Certificate, which we have granted. Basically, it is the media who is to be blamed for this. The way media projected the gory image of the dera and its followers have worried a few who want their children out of the school for security reasons. I myself had been a student of this school and now I am teaching here. There is nothing like that what media projected,” he said.

Another school teacher, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express that the “school and colleges had already covered more than 80 per cent of the annual syllabus. We have always been ahead of the other schools and colleges. The loss of time in covering the syllabus, if any, shall also be covered by holding extra classes if required.” The school staff also rued that since the district administration had disconnected their Internet connections and landline phones, communicating the schools-reopening information to their students was becoming a problem.

One of the school staff members told The Indian Express that the staff was not paid this month’s salary, but they were still “managing”. “We all live here like a family. Although, we have not been paid the month’s salary, but we are helping each other from our savings. Since the district administration has froze our bank accounts, the salaries could not be distributed. We hope to get the accounts defreezed soon”, Rohit added. Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa, Prabhjot Singh said, “Our job is to maintain the law and order situation in the area. The curfew was lifted after analysed the situation. We don’t have any information about the dera schools/colleges’ getting any requests for transfer certificates or today’s attendance. These institutes are private entities and function on their own.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App