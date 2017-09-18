Haryana Police releases ‘wanted list’ of Panchkula violence; hopes to arrest Honeypreet Insan soon

The wanted list released by the Haryana Police (Source: Haryana Police website photo) The wanted list released by the Haryana Police (Source: Haryana Police website photo)

The Haryana Police on Monday released the wanted list of 43 people, involved in the violence that shook Panchkula on August 25, and posted it on their official web portal. Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Dera spokesman Aditya Insan are among the accused. Honeypreet is the only woman in the ‘wanted’ list. Most of the other accused are youths and some of them can be seen carrying ‘lathis’ in their hands.

As quoted by news agency, ANI, Haryana DGP, BS Sandhu, said, “We are tracking Honeypreet. Hopefully we’ll arrest her soon. 43 people, whose photos are on Haryana police’s website, were involved in Panchkula violence. Put them up so people help us identify them.”

The Panchkula violence left 35 people dead. (Source: Haryana Police website photo) The Panchkula violence left 35 people dead. (Source: Haryana Police website photo)

On their website the police maintained that the identity of the people, who help to provide information about those wanted, will be kept anonymous.

On their website the police maintained that the identity of the people, who help to provide information about those wanted, will be kept anonymous.

At least 35 people died in the Panchkula violence that followed the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. Haryana police had requested people and media to send videos or photographs of the violence to trace the culprits.

