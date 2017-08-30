Curfew in Punjab lifted, Malwa limps to normalcy

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Curfew imposed in wake of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in a rape case was lifted from all parts of Punjab on Tuesday.

Markets finally opened after a gap of four days in the Malwa region. However, there was ban on two-wheeler movement in Muktsar district. In Abohar, 75 two-wheelers had been impounded by police on Monday when youngsters had been found riding them in curfew hours.

It needs to be mentioned that on August 25, all incidents of violence incidents had involved youngsters on motorcycles carrying petrol bombs and sharp edged weapons. As a precautionary measure, this ban stayed in Muktsar on Tuesday as well, although the curfew was lifted.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers said they incurred heavy losses due to the curfew as despite relaxation in curfew for few hours during day during the last three days, most shops stayed shut.

