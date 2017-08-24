Dera chief Ram Rahim rape case verdict live updates: Heavy security in Punjab, Haryana ahead of ruling

Gurmeet Ram Rahim (File) Gurmeet Ram Rahim (File)

Security has been beefed up in Punjab and Haryana ahead of Friday’s verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Thousands of Dera followers have already gathered in Panchkula in show of support to Ram Rahim. Around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city, as authorities are anticipating large-scale violence in case the verdict goes against Ram Rahim.

The Army has also been contacted by the state governments to ensure assistance in maintaining law and order. Schools and colleges in Panchkula were closed on Wednesday and are said to reopen on August 28. Suspension of mobile internet is also being considered in order to curb violence from spreading.

Here are the live updates on the situation in Punjab and Haryana ahead of the verdict

10:20 am: In order to avoid any kind of the violence, sale of petrol in bottles or any container from petrol pumps as well as sale of acid has been banned in several districts of Punjab, including Bathinda, Muktsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Sangrur, till August 31.

10:07 am: The police, however, have got information that the Dera followers also called as premis have started storing petrol, diesel in drums at Naam Charcha Ghars. According to a letter issued by office of DGP (Law and Order), the followers have also stored sharp-edged weapons and stones on the roof of the congregation centre. “We are in touch with suppliers of petrol, diesel and other inflammable material and have asked them to inform us in case bulk purchases of such materials are made,” said Patiala Zone Inspector General A S Rai.

10:00 am: Dera followers have been assembling in large numbers at the sect’s Sector 23 based “Naam Charcha Ghar” in Panchkula ahead of the verdict. With the number of followers swelling in every hour, Chandigarh has already been declared ‘sensitive’, reports PTI. Speaking to The Indian Express, Rulda Singh, a Dera follower said, “Dera followers from Chandigarh, Nayagaon and nearby villages visit the Nam Charcha Ghar. Some followers have arrived in the last two days and staying here. We will do whatever the Dera management asks us to.” He also said the Dera management had ordered them to remain peaceful and they were following the instructions.

9:45 am: Faridkot has also been put on high alert ahead of the verdict

Security tightened in #Punjab‘s Faridkot ahead of verdict on Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4PwabiFEo3 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017

9:40 am: Police and para forces have been deployed near the routes leading to the district court complex in Panchkula to ensure that law and order situation is maintained.

9:30 am: The Dera sect chief is accused of raping a former female follower. The sadhvi wrote an anonymous letter to the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee accusing Ram Rahim of raping her more than once inside the Dera campus, located on the outskirts of Sirsa town in Haryana.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed CBI to conduct an inquiry. During the investigation, two Sadhvis accused the Dera Chief of rape. A chargesheet was filed against him by the CBI on July 30, 2007.

